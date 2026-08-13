Government Hostel's Warden Arrested For Sexually Abusing Six Minors In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A hostel warden in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing six minor students staying at the hostel on Thursday.

The students live at the Government Senior Scheduled Caste Hostel on Dary Road.

Based on their complaint, Civil Lines police registered a case against hostel warden Ashish Shukla under the POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.

According to CSP Arun Kumar Soni and station in-charge Ashutosh Shriyat, the six students approached the police and complained against the warden.

Police then examined the available evidence and other facts related to the case. After the enquiry, a case was registered and Shukla was arrested.

The accused was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody. Police said the investigation is still underway and other facts and evidence related to the allegations are being examined.

Was Suspeded Earlier

The district administration had also taken action after the matter came to light. The Collector suspended Shukla a day earlier. Following his arrest, he has now been sent to judicial custody.

Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

Chhatarpur Principal Suspended Over Misconduct

Basant Lal Prajapati, principal of a government higher secondary school in Ishangarh, Chhatarpur, was suspended with immediate effect over allegations of using the girls' toilet despite having a separate toilet for male staff.

The action followed complaints from school employees and an inquiry by a committee formed by the District Education Officer. He was also accused of troubling and mentally harassing female employees and inappropriate behaviour towards other staff members.

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