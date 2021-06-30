MURDER IN BHOPAL: Businesswoman found dead at home in Ayodhya Nagar, husband untraceable

BHOPAL: A 38-year-old businesswoman was found murdered in her home in Ayodhya Nagar on Tuesday. The woman was strangled to death as a cable wire was found tied around her neck. The body had decomposed and police said the woman had died around 4 days ago.

Police are looking for her husband who went missing after dropping two children to their grandparentís home in Raisen on Thursday. His phone is out of reach.

The deceased, identified as Rakhi aka Rajkumari Patel, was a businesswoman and dealt in sale of beauty products. She got married to Prashant Patel in 2011 and the couple lived in a rented accommodation at Ganpati Homes. Police said that Rakhiís husband is out of station and also his mobile number is out of reach.

Her neighbors called the police saying that foul smell was emanating from Patelís locked house. A team of police called her relatives and broke open the door. The woman was found lying with a cable wire tied around her neck. There were blood stains on her neck.

Womanís relative told police that her husband had dropped their two children, an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, at his parentís home in Gairatganj in Raisen district on Thursday. The womanís husband would usually drop children at their grandparentís home whenever he had to leave Bhopal for any official tour, their relative said.