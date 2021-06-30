Bhopal: Block accounts slandering people of repute on social media, says Digvijaya Singh

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has written to Union minister electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad seeking direction to all social media platforms including Twitter to block such accounts that are being used to defame people of repute.

The Congress leader had filed a complaint with cyber cell against the Tweeter India over leaked clubhouse chat.

Singh stated that he has also noticed that some Twitter accounts of influential people associated with the BJP had been temporarily blocked for violating Twitterís policy.

The Government of India took a very firm stand only when such a strict action was taken by Twitter against the accounts which violated their policy.

Till then GOI and the Ministry had turned a blind eye to all the derogatory, abusive and fake posts against the Congress leaders on Twitter and other Social Media accounts, said Singh in his letter.

That, by way of a premeditated strategy, the image of Indian National Congress, its members and leaders is being maligned and tarnished on various social media platforms. All such complaints against fake abusive and derogatory posts from Congress have gone unanswered, read the letter.