Murder Accused Undertrial Prisoner Shoots Jail Guard Inside Raisen District Jail; Security Lapse Under Probe

Undertrial Prisoner Shoots Jail Guard Inside Raisen District Jail, Security Lapse Under Probe | AI

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): A jail guard was critically injured after an undertrial prisoner allegedly shot him with a country-made pistol inside the District Jail on Wednesday morning, raising serious questions over security arrangements at the facility in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen.

The incident took place around 9 am when undertrial prisoner Nilesh Thakur, who is facing a murder charge, allegedly opened fire at jail guard Digvijay Singh Tomar with a country-made pistol (katta).

Following the shooting, prison staff rushed Tomar to the district hospital for treatment.

Dr Abhishek Sagar said Tomar sustained a gunshot wound to his upper back. An X-ray revealed that the bullet was lodged near the lower part of his lung.

His condition was reported to be critical due to fluid accumulation in the lung, following which doctors referred him to AIIMS Bhopal for further treatment.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Pratibha Sharma said Thakur has a criminal history and cases under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) had previously been registered against him.

Security Lapse Under Investigation

Police and prison authorities have launched an investigation to determine how the country-made pistol reached Thakur and whether there was any security lapse or involvement of other persons.

Officials are also expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and how the weapon escaped security checks before reaching the prisoner.

The incident has raised serious concerns over security at the Raisen District Jail, particularly over how an undertrial prisoner managed to obtain a firearm inside the jail premises.

The shocking incident has triggered concerns over safety inside the prison, with authorities examining CCTV footage and questioning jail personnel to establish how the firearm entered the highly secured premises.