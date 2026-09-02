150 Years Of ‘Vande Mataram’: Bhopal Creates 3 World Records With Music, Mass Choir & Kathak | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal witnessed three world records marking the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' on Tuesday evening.

In a solo performance, international instrumental maestro Abhay Tiwari set the first record by playing over 40 musical instruments and everyday household items single-handedly.

In a continuous one-hour relay performance, he played traditional instruments, including the piano, tabla, dholak, harmonium and guitar, alongside unconventional objects like tin tanks, paint cans, buckets, suitcases, steel platters and cooking pots, captivating the audience.

In the second world record, over 200 students from Vividha Academy delivered a synchronised mass vocal performance of 'Vande Mataram.'

Arranged under the direction of music director Abhay Tiwari, the choir filled the venue with patriotic devotion.

For the final world record, over 200 students presented a collective Kathak dance under the direction of academy director and Kathak guru Abhilasha Tiwari.

Manish Bishnoi, Asia head of the Golden Book of World Records, presented provisional world record certificates to the organisers on the spot for all three performances.