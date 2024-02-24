MPTB Gets Best State Tourism Board Award |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) has been declared Best State Tourism Board for making innovations, promoting experience-based and environment-friendly tourism.

It was declared the best Board at country's major travel exhibition, South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange, held in Greater Noida.

Deputy Director Yuvraj Padole received the award on behalf of Board. The Board participated at the three-day exhibition and promoted the tourism destination and products of the state before travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers and stakeholders from the country and abroad. Visitors at MPTB stall also got a chance to experience virtual tours of Sanchi, Amarkantak, Narmada Ghats and other destinations.

Principal secretary, tourism and culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, said department was committed to providing easy accessibility, convenience and safety of tourists visiting the state.

‘Role of intangible, tangible heritage impt for promoting idea of nation’

The role of intangible and tangible cultural heritage is vital for promoting the idea of a nation, said Professor Abhik Ghosh of Punjab University.

“Anthropology has emerged as a discipline, which is in sync with India’s inclusive, people-friendly, egalitarian and progressive outlook. Its research outcomes have direct bearing on public policy,” he said in his address on the concluding day of three-day Indian Anthropology Congress - 2024 on Friday. It was themed on Anthropology in the Service of the Nation, organised by IGRMS and Indian National Confederation and Academy of Anthropologists (INCAA).

On the concluding day, six technical sessions were organised in which 45 scholars presented research papers on 48 topics like Emerging Trends in Social and Cultural Anthropology, Emerging Trends in Biological Anthropology, Issues in Documentation, Conservation and Protection of Indigenous Knowledge, Social Conflicts, Insurgency and Role of Anthropology, Issues in National Integration, Protection and Promotion of India’s heritage.

Member Secretary of INCAA professor Subho Roy said that more than 150 anthropologists from different academic institutions and research bodies participated in the three-day conference.