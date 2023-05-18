MPSEDC launches one year internship programme in IT sector, offers Rs 25k monthly stipend

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thew Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (MPSEDC) is launching an exclusive Internship Programme in Information Technology (IT) sector.

Assistant director, (MPSEDC) Nikhil Dubey said this opportunity is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students, the programme offers hands-on experience, mentorship, training, and networking opportunities.

The selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 per month. Applications can be submitted via MP online by May 20, 2023. The selection process involves an examination on June 11 and 12. For more information you can visit mpsedc.mp.gov.in.

Sources informed that the after completing the one year internship, the selected candidates can get job in the corporation. It is also informed that the MPSEDC is planning to give training as many as 100 interns.

