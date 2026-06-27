 MP's Umaria Railway Crossing To Remain Temporarily Closed From June 28 To July 3 For Track Renewal
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MP's Umaria Railway Crossing To Remain Temporarily Closed From June 28 To July 3 For Track Renewal

West Central Railway's Bhopal Division will keep Level Crossing Gate No. 239 (Umaria Railway Crossing) closed from June 28 to July 3 for track renewal work. Road traffic will remain completely suspended during this period. Commuters travelling to Umaria village have been advised to use the nearby underpass at kilometer 797 as an alternative route.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 27, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
MP's Umaria Railway Crossing To Remain Temporarily Closed From June 28 To July 3 For Track Renewal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure the safety of passengers and the general public, and to facilitate smooth track maintenance work, West Central Railway (Bhopal Division) will temporarily close Level Crossing Gate No. 239 (Umaria Railway Crossing) from June 28, 2026, to July 3, 2026.

The Railways will undertake track renewal work during this period. Road traffic at the level crossing will be completely prohibited while the work is in progress.

The railway administration has arranged an alternative route for the convenience of the public. During this period, road traffic for Umaria village will be diverted through the underpass located at kilometer 797.

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Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted Due To Lalitpur Yard Remodelling Work

Railway authorities will carry out major yard remodeling work at Lalitpur station on the Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi–Bina railway section under the Jhansi Railway Division. The work is scheduled from July 1 to August 1, 2026.

The project will be executed in three phases—pre-non-interlocking, interlocking, and post-interlocking—to ensure safe and smooth completion of the modernization work. During this period, several temporary changes have been made in train operations, keeping safety and operational requirements in mind.

Due to this work, the movement of some trains passing through the Bhopal Division will be affected. Railway officials have stated that these adjustments are necessary for infrastructure improvement and long-term operational efficiency.

Passengers are advised to check updated train schedules before travel to avoid inconvenience.

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