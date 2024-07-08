MP's Top Cop Exposes SIMI Activities In His New Book Shackle The Storm

Dr Shailendra Srivastava |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a conversation with Free Press, Dr Shailendra Srivastava, the eminent IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh, shared gripping insights from his forthcoming book, Shackle The Storm, slated for release on July 10.

The book, already generating significant buzz, makes groundbreaking revelations about the clandestine activities of the banned terrorist organization SIMI in Dhar's famous Bhojshala. It was after the police's decisive action that SIMI was banned in MP.

Dr Srivastava, who served as the IG Police of Indore Range in 2006, recounted the tense days of managing communal riots at Bhojshala. With his team, he not only quelled the unrest but also managed to facilitate both Hindu and Muslim communities in performing their respective rituals.

The climax of the narrative centers on February 3, 2006, when Basant Panchami coincided with Jumme ki Namaaz, escalating tensions between the Hindu and Muslim communities over Bhojshala's use. Dr Srivastava described the necessity of lathi charge and firing to control the crowd.

Following the riots, an extensive police investigation uncovered that SIMI operatives had been living among local residents and playing a pivotal role in the unrest. The police systematically flushed out these terrorists, leading to significant arrests. The findings led to a comprehensive report sent to the state and central governments, recommending a nationwide ban on SIMI, which was implemented shortly thereafter.

Shackle The Storm is more than just a historical account; it's a thrilling compilation of 14 stories that traverse bustling cities, Maoist strongholds in MP, and connections to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The book also reveals the conspiracy to frame a prominent Bhopal businessman in a murder case, a high-profile kidnapping in Indore, and a sensational parcel bomb case in undivided MP, showcasing the breadth of Dr. Srivastava's experiences.