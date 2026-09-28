 MP’s Sagar 28-Year-Old Killed In Broad Daylight, Brother-In-Law Among 3 Accused
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MP’s Sagar 28-Year-Old Killed In Broad Daylight, Brother-In-Law Among 3 Accused

A 28-year-old man was allegedly killed in broad daylight in Sagar’s Makronia area on Sunday in a suspected honour killing. Police said Ankit Patel was attacked with a metal pipe or rod allegedly by his brother-in-law Jai Dewedi and two aides. A video surfaced online. Police are searching for them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 27, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
MP’s Sagar 28-Year-Old Killed In Broad Daylight, Brother-In-Law Among 3 Accused
MP’s Sagar 28-Year-Old Killed In Broad Daylight, Brother-In-Law Among 3 Accused | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law in broad daylight in the Makronia area of Sagar district on Sunday. Live video of the killing went viral on social media.

Police said the victim, Ankit Patel, had married the sister of accused Jai Dewedi in 2020.

After the marriage, a dispute started and the woman's family tried to bring her back.

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They divorced twice, but b again started living together.

Makronia TI Nitin Pal said that on Sunday, Jai and his two aides caught Ankit in the DD Nagar area and assaulted him with a metal pipe or a rod.

After the assault, they fled the spot, leaving Ankit in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

He added that the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the three.

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