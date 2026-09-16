 MP's Panna Shines Again! 27.29-Carat Diamond Worth Around ₹2 Crore Found At NMDC Mine
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HomeBhopalMP's Panna Shines Again! 27.29-Carat Diamond Worth Around ₹2 Crore Found At NMDC Mine

MP's Panna Shines Again! 27.29-Carat Diamond Worth Around ₹2 Crore Found At NMDC Mine

A 27.29-carat diamond was found at NMDC Limited’s diamond mine in Majhgawan, Panna, Madhya Pradesh, on September 15, 2026. The diamond is estimated to be worth around Rs 2 crore. Panna is known for its diamond mines and recently received a GI tag for its diamonds. The stone will undergo quality checks before its final value is decided.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 16, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
MP's Panna Shines Again! 27.29-Carat Diamond Worth Around ₹2 Crore Found At NMDC Mine

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Panna in Madhya Pradesh has once again made headlines for its diamonds. A 27.29-carat diamond was found at the NMDC Limited diamond mine in Majhgawan, Panna, on September 15, 2026. The diamond is considered special because of its size and weight. The mine management said the find was made during regular mining work at the NMDC diamond project. The team’s mining work and use of modern technology played an important role in the discovery.

Panna has been known as the “Diamond City” for years. Several valuable diamonds have been found in the district, attracting attention from across the country.

The 27.29-carat diamond will now be submitted for the next steps as per the rules. Experts will check its quality and grade before its final value is decided through the official process. The diamond is currently estimated to be worth around Rs 2 crore.

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Panna Diamonds Get GI Tag

Panna’s diamonds have also recently received a GI (Geographical Indication) tag, giving them a special identity linked to the region. With the GI tag, the newly found diamond is expected to be sold through the official market process with the Panna identity.

Traders and mine officials hope that the GI tag could help the diamond get a higher value than its initial estimate.

The discovery of the 27.29-carat diamond has once again brought attention to Panna’s diamond mines and its rich natural resources.

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