MP's Panna Cheeta Andolan Over Ken-Betwa Link Project Enters 37th Day, Hunger Strike Continues For 22 Days |

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘Cheeta Andolan’, demanding fair compensation, rehabilitation and protection for families facing displacement due to major development projects, entered its 37th day on Sunday. Jai Kisan Sangathan leader Amit Bhatnagar continued his indefinite hunger strike for the 22nd consecutive day. The movement concerns families affected by the Ken-Betwa, Majhgayan and Runjh projects, along with the Lalitpur-Singrauli railway line.

The organisation claimed that Bhatnagar's health was deteriorating, but he remained determined to continue the agitation until the demands were addressed.

Tribal women affected by the projects also took out a rally against government policies, raising slogans demanding justice and proper rehabilitation.

#WATCH | Displaced Due To Ken-Betwa River Project, Tribals Continue 'Chita Aandolan' On Day-10 In Chhatarpur, Demand Fair Compensation & Rehab Plan #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #KenBetwaProtest https://t.co/JFo4YBDZMu — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 16, 2026

According to the organisation, fear of displacement has created anxiety among families living in affected villages, with even children joining the protest slogans.

The organisation alleged that despite Bhatnagar's indefinite hunger strike continuing for 22 days, the administration had not arranged a medical examination to assess his health.

Protesters also claimed that houses in seven villages were being demolished before the rehabilitation process was completed. They demanded an impartial investigation into the deployment of a large police force and the use of JCB machines during demolition drives.

Citing Section 38, the organisation questioned whether the authorities were following the prescribed rehabilitation rules before removing affected families from their homes.

Jai Kisan Sangathan further demanded that the government publicly disclose complete details of compensation proposed for displaced families to ensure transparency.

The organisation also sought an investigation into legal cases registered against protesters, alleging that several were false.

Protest leaders warned that the agitation would continue until the administration addressed their demands concerning compensation, rehabilitation, house demolitions and the rights of displaced families.