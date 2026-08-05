 MP's Maihar School Served Notice For Screening A-Rated Film To Minor Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP's Maihar School Served Notice For Screening A-Rated Film To Minor Students

MP's Maihar School Served Notice For Screening A-Rated Film To Minor Students

The District Education Officer has issued a show-cause notice to the principal of Government Higher Secondary School in Maihar after an A-rated film was allegedly screened for minor students. The action followed a viral video of the incident. The principal has been asked to explain the matter within three days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 04, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
MP's Maihar School Served Notice For Screening A-Rated Film To Minor Students
MP's Maihar School Served Notice For Screening A-Rated Film To Minor Students | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District Education Officer (DEO) has issued a show-cause notice to the principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Kathaha, in Amarpatan tehsil of Maihar district after an A-rated film, Dhurandhar, was allegedly screened for minor students on the school campus.

Acting on the directions of collector Bidisha Mukherjee, DEO Saloni Sharma on Monday sought an explanation from the principal within three days.

According to the department, the film was played on the LED screen installed in the Class 11 science classroom.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut August 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shubh Business Zone, Palasi Village, Nice...
Bhopal Power Cut August 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shubh Business Zone, Palasi Village, Nice...

Officials said Dhurandhar has been certified 'A' (Adults Only) by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), making it unsuitable for viewers below 18 years of age.

The issue came to light after a video of the screening, reportedly held on August 2, went viral on social media, drawing criticism from parents and local residents.

Following the collector's directions, an inquiry was initiated, leading to the issuance of the notice. The DEO stated that the film contains violent and graphic scenes, which could adversely affect the mental development of minor students.

Read Also
Bhopal Roads Riddled With Potholes: Experts Estimate 500 Per Kilometre
Bhopal Roads Riddled With Potholes: Experts Estimate 500 Per Kilometre

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source