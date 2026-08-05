MP's Maihar School Served Notice For Screening A-Rated Film To Minor Students | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District Education Officer (DEO) has issued a show-cause notice to the principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Kathaha, in Amarpatan tehsil of Maihar district after an A-rated film, Dhurandhar, was allegedly screened for minor students on the school campus.

Acting on the directions of collector Bidisha Mukherjee, DEO Saloni Sharma on Monday sought an explanation from the principal within three days.

According to the department, the film was played on the LED screen installed in the Class 11 science classroom.

Officials said Dhurandhar has been certified 'A' (Adults Only) by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), making it unsuitable for viewers below 18 years of age.

The issue came to light after a video of the screening, reportedly held on August 2, went viral on social media, drawing criticism from parents and local residents.

Following the collector's directions, an inquiry was initiated, leading to the issuance of the notice. The DEO stated that the film contains violent and graphic scenes, which could adversely affect the mental development of minor students.