Bhopal Roads Riddled With Potholes: Experts Estimate 500 Per Kilometre | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The deteriorating condition of Bhopal's roads has raised serious safety concerns, with experts estimating nearly 500 potholes per kilometre across the city's 3,800-km road network.

However, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) have disputed the estimate, claiming the average is only 50-60 potholes per kilometre.

The issue has gained significance after the Jabalpur High Court recently observed that every pothole can become a cause of fatal accidents and held road maintenance engineers directly accountable for negligence. The remarks have put officials of both the BMC and the PWD under scrutiny.

Even light rainfall has made commuting more hazardous, as water-filled potholes become difficult to detect, increasing the risk of accidents for motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders.

Dr Rahul Tiwari, a member of the National Road Congress, said a sample survey found nearly 530 potholes per kilometre in Bhopal and stressed the need for scientific road engineering and durable repairs.

Major roads worst affected

The 1.6-km stretch from Bawadiya Square to Gulmohar has around 530 potholes, increasing travel time from three minutes to nearly 15 minutes and affecting about 2.5 lakh commuters daily.

The 1.5-km stretch from Maida Mill to Jinsi Square has nearly 610 potholes, while the Savarkar Bridge to Board Office Square stretch has around 650 potholes. Travel time on both routes has increased to nearly 15 minutes.

Patchwork fails after rain

Recently repaired roads near Pragati Petrol Pump to 7 Number Stop, Arera Colony, Dana Pani Road, Habibganj Naka near Ganesh Temple, and the Narmadapuram Road service lane have again developed potholes after light showers, raising questions over the quality of repair work.

Officials defend their position

BMC superintendent engineer RR Jarolia said there is no official count of potholes but claimed that 40-50 potholes are being repaired every day.

PWD officials attributed most damaged stretches to ongoing Metro and AMRUT 2.0 excavation works.

Road stretch

Length

Estimated potholes

Impact

Bawadiya Square to Gulmohar

1.6 km

~530

Travel time increased from 3 minutes to nearly 15 minutes; affects about 2.5 lakh commuters daily

Maida Mill to Jinsi Square

1.5 km

~610

Travel time increased to nearly 15 minutes

Savarkar Bridge to Board Office Square

Not specified

~650

Travel time increased to nearly 15 minutes