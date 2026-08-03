Bhopal Power Cut August 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shubh Business Zone, Palasi Village, Nice Space Colony, New Kohefiza Colony & More; Check Full List | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on Monday, August 3, due to line shifting work being carried out by the electricity department.

Power supply will remain affected in the following areas:

Area: Shubh Business Zone and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Line shifting work

Area: Palasi village, Elexer Green, Nice Space Colony, Rajnagar Palasi, Prince Paradise and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Line shifting work

Area: New Kohefiza Colony and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Line shifting work

Residents in the affected localities are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete essential work before the scheduled shutdown. Electricity supply is expected to be restored after the line shifting work is completed.