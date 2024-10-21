MP's Hasnain Ansari & Ankita Rathore To Tie Knot; Hyderabad BJP Leader T Raja Asks CM Mohan Yadav To Halt Interfaith Marriage, Labels It 'Love Jihad'

Hyderabad BJP Leader T Raja | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Second video, questioning the laws of interfaith marriage in Madhya Pradesh has been released by Hyderabad BJP MLA and Hindutva leader, T. Raja on Monday.

In the video, T. Raja talks about the controversy sparked over the marriage between a Muslim man from Jabalpur, Hasnain Ansari, and a Hindu woman from Indore, Ankita Rathore.

According to information, the couple had recently submitted an application at the Collector's office for their marriage. Over the application, T. Raja enquires, “Did the man change his religion before submitting the application?”

“If not, then does this indicate Love Jihad? We are well aware of the brutal murders of Hindu women who fell for muslim men only to be severed into pieces,” he alleged.

On these grounds, the Hyderabad BJP leader has urged Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to stop the marriage between Hasnain Ansari and Ankita Rathore.

‘Many Hindu men willing to marry Salma, Sakina’

He has labeled the case as "Love Jihad" and made another video on the matter, calling for the marriage to be halted. It is also being reported that Ankita may approach the court, seeking police protection.

T. Raja stated that if Ankita is provided security, it could inspire other girls to find freedom in similar situations.

He also mentioned that many other Hindu men have expressed their willingness to marry women from the Muslim community, referencing names like Salma and Sakina.

“Will they also be given police protection?” the BJP leader asked.