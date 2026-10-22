MP’s Gwalior Police Launch Major Crackdown On Carbide Guns Ahead Of Diwali Celebrations

Police Launch Major Crackdown On Carbide Guns Ahead Of Diwali Celebrations In MP’s Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Police have launched a special crackdown on the use and sale of carbide guns to prevent accidents and serious injuries during Diwali celebrations. Police have warned that anyone found using these dangerous devices will face immediate registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Explosives Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharamveer Singh said strict action would be taken against those involved in the use, sale or supply of carbide guns. Police have also intensified surveillance of suspicious shops, online platforms and social media to identify individuals dealing in such devices.

SSP Singh said several serious incidents involving carbide guns had been reported in previous years, with some children even losing their eyesight due to injuries caused by these devices.

To prevent similar incidents, police have launched a district-wide awareness and surveillance campaign under the directions of the Chief Minister.

A meeting was held with Crime Branch officials and personnel under the supervision of the DSP, during which instructions were issued to strengthen enforcement and identify sources supplying dangerous materials.

Over 40 Police Personnel Deployed For Inspections

More than 40 police officers and personnel have been deployed across different police station jurisdictions to conduct inspections and investigations.

The teams will inspect firecracker shops, hardware stores, fabrication units, welding workshops and establishments dealing in chemical substances. Shopkeepers will be required to maintain and produce complete records of their inventory and sales during inspections.

Police will also investigate the availability of prohibited materials and trace their supply networks to prevent the manufacture and distribution of carbide guns.

Officials said the enforcement drive aims to prevent injuries, particularly among children, and ensure public safety during the festive season.