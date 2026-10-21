Massive Fire Erupts At Former Gwalior Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner's Residence; Car, Scooter Gutted |

Gwalior Fire News: A massive fire broke out at the residence of former Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner ML Daulatani in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday, gutting a car and a scooter. The incident created panic among family members and local residents. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

According to information, the incident occurred near Shriram Sweets in Dal Bazaar, where the vehicles were parked at Daulatani's residence.

The fire suddenly broke out in the parking area and spread to a car and a scooter belonging to two members of Daulatani's family. Within minutes, both vehicles were engulfed in flames. Family members and nearby residents rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the fire.

Family, Locals Try To Control Fire

Ruhi Daulatani, a family member, said they were unaware of what caused the fire. She said the family panicked after noticing the flames and immediately sought help from neighbours.

Local residents used fire extinguishers and buckets of water to prevent the flames from spreading further. Their efforts helped control the situation, but both vehicles were badly damaged.

Locals Allege Delay By Fire Brigade

Local residents reportedly acted quickly and managed to control much of the fire before firefighters arrived. A local resident alleged that the fire brigade took nearly an hour to reach the spot.

However, the fire department has not officially confirmed the alleged delay. Firefighters eventually reached the location and completely extinguished the flames.

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.