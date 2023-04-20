 MP’s CAIT delegation calls on MoS finance
"CAIT Digital Citizen" Forum launched

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Madhya Pradesh met Union MoS for Finance  Bhagwat Rao Karad in Delhi. 

The delegation included Tejkulpal Singh Pali (Bhopal), Sunil Agarwal, Govind Asati, Sunil Goudha, Manish Agarwal, Rishi Maheshwari , Amit Jain, Bharat bhushan Agarwal  and others. CAIT is moving forward with a five-point program to double the income of retailers, which includes e-retail, digital payment, digital banking, new and emerging technology and digital taxation.

CAIT launched the forum "CAIT Digital Citizen" to educate the citizens of the country about modern ways of transacting and shopping in the digital India of the future. BC Bhartia, national president of CAT, said that in the future, as the use of digital technology and internet is increasing.  CAIT will work to make traders digital savvy.

