MP’s Arogyam Primary Health Centre Gives Ray Of Hope, Bags First Spot For Providing Best Medical Services

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when government hospitals are not considered public’s first choice for treatment considering their limited facilities, Madhya Pradesh‘s Chargawan Primary Health Center (Arogyam Primary Health Centre) in Dharampura village of Jabalpur has emerged as a light of hopw. It has got 84.5 points under National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS), highest received by any health centre for providing best medical services in the state.

Giving information, CMHO Dr. Sanjay Mishra said that the scheme was started by the Central Government in the year 2018 to provide excellence in the services of health centres in which the services of health centres are assessed on about 800 parameters. If a health centre is found better in the assessment, then it is provided an additional amount of Rs 7,000 per bed per year so that the services can be further improved.

On September 16 and 17, 2023, a two-member team of NQAS inspected the Chargwan Health Center and assessed the arrangements by taking stock of the services and talking to the staff and patients. After all these investigations and surveys, the Chargwan Primary Health Center is given the certificate.

However, till now about 6 primary health centres in the district have received this certificate.

Example for all government hospitals nation wide

Notably, for hospitals all throughout the nation, this government hospital in Jabalpur serves as an example. The health centre appears to be no less than a playschool from a distance thanks to its vividly painted walls, eye-catching graphics, and health-related statements.

Nonetheless, the health center's stunning exterior is not merely a front; the administration within is equally impressive as the exterior. Three distinct colored dustbins for the treatment of dry and moist garbage, as well as bio waste, are located within.