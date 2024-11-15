MP’s 400-Year-Old Six-Faced Kartikeya Temple Opens Its Gate On Kartikeya Purnima, Attracts Huge Crowd

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The 400-year-old six-faced Kartikeya Temple located in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh opened its gate in Friday in the occasion of Kartikeya Purnima. Devotees gathered here in large number for darshan as the gates of the temple opens only once a year.

It is believed that devotees travel from various regions of the country to witness the darshan at this temple in Gwalior, which becomes a center of faith for many on this special occasion. Special rituals and adornments are performed for Lord Kartikeya on this day.

FP Photo

The priest told Free Press that his family has been serving Lord Kartikeya from the last six generations. A fair is also organised on this day. Devotees believe that visiting Lord Kartikeya on this day fulfills their wishes throughout the year.

It is believed that Lord Kartikeya and Ganesha are the sons of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Before their marriage, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati decided to take a test and asked them to circumambulate the universe, promising that whoever returned first would marry first.

FP Photo

On this, Kartikeya set off on his peacock to complete the journey, while Ganesha cleverly circled his parents and won. Following this, Ganesha was married to Ridhi and Sidhi. When Kartikeya returned, he saw his younger brother was married. This agitated Kartikeya, and he went into hiding, refusing to meet anyone, including Goddess Parvati.

Goddess Parvati then pleaded with Lord Shiva, and he granted a boon that anyone who sees Kartikeya on Kartik Purnima, his wishes will be fulfilled.

Hence, the doors of the Kartikeya temple open only once a year on Kartik Purnima, allowing devotees to seek blessings from Lord Kartikeya.