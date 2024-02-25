MPPSC To File Caveat On Ayurvedic Doctors’ List | mppsc.mp.gov.in

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is likely to file caveat in High Court after releasing list of selected 543 Ayurved doctors. The list was declared on February 22.

The caveat will cover 87 per cent of the list. Madhya Pradesh Ayurved-Ayush Medical Association spokesman Dr Rakesh Pandey said, “The 543 selected doctors will be posted in Bhopal, Indore, Satna, Rewa, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Khandwa, Dhar, Jhabua among other places. The list of 602 selected doctors was to be released. Doctors for 59 posts were not available.”

Written examination was held on December 25, 2022 and results was declared on June 6, 2023. Interview was held from January 2, 2024 to February 15, 2024.

Read Also Law And Order Situation Bad In 73 Days Of BJP Rule In MP, Claims Congress

Bhopal: MP Govt To Take Rs 5,000 Crore Loan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government will take loan of Rs 5,000 crore on February 27. It is being taken to pay the interest on loan apart from expenditure incurred on public welfare schemes. The government will to loan of Rs 2,000 crore, Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 1,000 crore.

Earlier on January 23 and February 6 the government took loan to meet its expenses. On January 23, government took loan of Rs 2,500 crore. It has to be repaid by January 24, 2040. On February 6, government took loan of Rs 3,000 crore. This loan was taken in two installments for the period of 16 years and 17 years respectively.