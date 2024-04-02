MPPCB Study Suggests Improvement In Pretreatment Of Effluents

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) conducted a bioassay study of common effluent treatment plants and dye and dye industries area of Bhopal and Indore in 2021-23.

The study suggests need for improvement in pretreatment of effluents to bring it to the standard level and thus make it safe for disposal in aquifers (surface water body).

The recycle and reuse of treated waste water from ETPs, which comply with certain standard should be encouraged with special attention to areas that are water-scarce.

In such cases, discharge from ETP should be preferably used by the participating industries. This will help in maintaining the water quality of effluent, the study stated.

The objective of study was to know the toxicity level of effluent discharge of basic drug industries located in Bhopal & Indore industrial area. Total four sampling points were selected for study, which included CETP units of Govindpura & Indore, Sanchi Chemicals and Sanchi organics.

The experimental investigation of effluent from these common effluent treatment plants was conducted to evaluate the strategies and regulations for wastewater reuse. Organic chemical liquid waste is generated from different industries, such as dye and dye intermediates.

According to study, 5.5 % to 8.5 % lethal concentration was found in Multi Effect Evaparator of M/s Sanchi Chemicals Pithampur in 2022-23 during the study period. Treated effluent from CETP Bhopal, Indore and dye industries M/s Sanchi Organics, (evaporation tank), Indore were found free from acute lethal toxicity.