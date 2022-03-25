MPHRC takes note of malnourished kids, seeks report from Burhanpur collector, CMHO

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought a report on malnourished children in Burhanpur district from collector and CMHO.

The direction comes after the MPHRC chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain took note of a malnourished 10-month-old girl child Aasma, daughter of Mahendra from Basali village in Dhulkot. The child reported to be underweight. As per the official information, Aasma weighs 4.06kg, normally the children of this age weigh about 9kg.

The child’s mother had died due to severe malnutrition, around 45 days ago. The malnourished baby is being treated at a government hospital for the last 10 days.

The weight of 4,000 children in the district is reported to be below normal. Here, 1947 children were reported to be very underweight , as per a report on Nutrition Fortnight. The commission has asked the district collector, CMHO and women and child development officer to submit a report on the number of malnourished children in the district. The officials have been asked to provide data of the same from January 2022 to March 2022. The commission has also sought details of the number of cases of malnourished kids in the hospitals of the district during this period and also the details of those currently undergoing treatment at the medical facilities.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 07:28 PM IST