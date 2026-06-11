MPBSE to Announce Class 12 Second Exam Results On June 12; Check Details Here

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced that the results of the Higher Secondary (Class 12) Second-Term Examination will be declared on Friday at 4 pm.

The higher secondary second examination was conducted from May 7 to May 25.

Students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results on the board’s official result portal, MPBSE Result Portal⁠.

A total of 1,75,485 students appeared for the MP Board Class 12 Second Examination.

The second-chance examination system was introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and replaced the traditional supplementary examination system.

It allowed both failed students and those seeking better marks to appear for the exams. Students who failed in one or more subjects were required to reappear in those papers, while students who had already passed could take the exam again to improve their scores.

This year, more than 16 lakh students appeared in the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Around 9.07 lakh students took the Class 10 exam, while nearly 7 lakh students appeared for Class 12.

The Class 10 pass percentage was 73.42 percent, while Class 12 recorded a pass percentage of 76.01 percent.