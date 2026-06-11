BMC Commissioner Issues Notices To AdC, Zonal Officer And Garden Officials Over CM Helpline Pendency | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Sanskriti Jain issued show-cause notices to several officials, including Additional Commissioner Mukesh Sharma, a Deputy Commissioner, a Zonal Officer and Garden Department personnel, over the pendency of CM Helpline complaints during the weekly review meeting held at Atal Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Commissioner expressed strong displeasure over complaints that were marked as resolved without proper site inspection and verification.

In one such case related to the Garden Department, Assistant Garden Superintendent Mamta Brahme was served a notice, while a Garden Supervisor was penalised with a 10-day salary deduction.

The Zone 19 Zonal Officer was also served a notice, and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.

Jain further directed that notices be served to Garden Section employees, including Avadh Narayan Makoria, for failing to ensure timely and satisfactory redressal of grievances.

The Additional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of the Planning Cell were similarly issued notices for not complying with directions regarding the disposal of pending CM Helpline complaints.

During the review meeting, the Commissioner scrutinised the status of tax collection, drain and sewer cleaning, sanitation arrangements and grievance redressal across the city.

Her primary focus remained on complaints pending for more than 50 days, with officials from several departments facing sharp criticism over delays in resolving them.

Revenue Officers and Zonal Officers were pulled up over weak tax recovery, low-performing accounts and the backlog of public complaints.

Health and Engineering Department officials were also reprimanded for delays in cleaning drains and nalas ahead of the monsoon season.

Jain instructed all departments to improve accountability, conduct proper field verification before closing complaints and ensure prompt disposal of public grievances to prevent future action.