Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pulls Up Officials Over Poor Revenue Recovery | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Sanskriti Jain on Monday, at the very start of the financial year, reviewed the performance of the Revenue Department and directed officials to intensify recovery efforts in underperforming areas.

During a meeting held to assess revenue collection across all zones and wards, the commissioner compared April–May 2026 figures with the corresponding period last year.

Despite the shortcomings, the BMC collected Rs 56.82 crore during April and May 2026, surpassing last year's collection of Rs 53.69 crore by over Rs 3.12 crore.

Another major concern was the complete absence of revenue from shop premiums. While the Corporation had earned Rs 1.23 crore from shop premiums during the same period last year, no such income has been generated so far this financial year.

Water tax, sewage charges show decline

Compared to April–May 2025, the BMC is trailing by 3% in water tax recovery and by 2% in sewage charge collection.

Several zones reported significant declines in water tax collections. Zone 21 registered the steepest fall, collecting Rs 10.83 crore against Rs 15.75 crore last year—a drop of nearly Rs 4.92 crore.