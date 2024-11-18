 MPBSE Instructs Collectors To Identify Centers For 10, 12 Board Exams; Ensure No Student Takes Exam Seated On Floor Mats
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 07:47 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has sent letters to district collectors, instructing them to identify suitable exam centers. The board emphasised that no student should have to take the exam while seated on floor mats, as had been the case in previous years.

Approximately 4k exam centers will be established across the state, with the majority being set up in private schools. MPBSE will begin 10th and 12th board exams on February 25, 2025. This year, around 1.7 million students are expected to appear for the exams. Collectors have been instructed to ensure that all centres have proper seating arrangements, with furniture transported from nearby schools if needed.

Under no circumstances should furniture be rented from tent houses. During last yearís exams, there were numerous complaints from various districts about inadequate seating arrangements, forcing students to sit on floor mats.

Despite clear directives from MPBSE that centres without proper chairs and tables should not be designated as exam centresóor should at least arrange furniture from nearby schools if necessaryósuch issues still arose. Sensitive exam centres will be monitored through CCTV cameras. An additional budget of Rs1 lakh will be provided to each district collector to cover transport and other logistical needs.

Before finalising any exam centre, collectors must confirm that the school has basic amenities like toilets, furniture, electricity, water, computers and printers.

Additionally, CCTV cameras will be mandatory at sensitive and highly sensitive exam centres. Schools where CCTV cameras are not functional must be repaired before exams. If repairing is not possible, alternative video recording arrangements will have to be made to ensure strict monitoring.

