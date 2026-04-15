MPBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Labourer’s Son From Sehore Tops Math-Science Stream With 98.6%; Dreams Of Becoming IAS

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer's son from Sehore has topped Math-Science stream in Class 12 MP Board Results released on Wednesday.

Shlok Prajapati, a student of Nutan School, secured the first position in the state merit list declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

Shlok scored 98.6 percent marks, securing 493 out of 500 in the Class 12 board exams. As soon as the result was announced, celebrations began at his home and school.

Taste Success once, tongue wants more

His achievement is even more inspiring because his father, Vinod Prajapati, works as a labourer. Despite financial challenges, his parents supported his studies and encouraged him to work hard. Shlok says he gives full credit for his success to his parents and teachers.

He now dreams of becoming an IAS officer and serving the country.

This is not the first time Shlok has achieved such success. Earlier, in the Class 10 board exams, he scored 97.6 percent marks and secured the 7th position in the state’s Top-10 merit list. By topping the state again, he has proved his dedication and consistency.

29K students appeared in the district

This year, more than 29,000 students from Sehore district appeared in the board exams. According to data from the board, around 16,000 students appeared for the Class 10 exam and about 13,000 took the Class 12 exam.

The school management and district administration congratulated Shlok on his outstanding achievement. Education officials said his success will inspire many other students from small towns and villages to work hard and aim high.

Second Exam System

The Board has released detailed guidelines for conducting the Second Examination 2026 for students. Under this system, the traditional supplementary examination process has been replaced with an opportunity that allows students to either improve their marks or clear subjects they could not pass.

The change has been introduced in line with the reforms suggested under the National Education Policy.

After the declaration of the main MP Board results in 2026, the application process for the Second Examination is expected to begin, and students will be able to submit their forms through their respective schools.