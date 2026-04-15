MP Board Supplementary 2026 Dates Released; Exams From May 7 To May 25 For Classes 10 & 12

MP Board Supplementary 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, has published comprehensive guidelines for administering the Second Examination 2026 to students in Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary). This new system replaces the conventional supplementary exams with a more organized way for students to improve their scores or pass failed subjects, in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) reforms.
Following the announcement of the main MP Board results in 2026, the application form is anticipated to be made available. Through their schools, students will be able to apply for the MP Board Supplementary exam form.
The MP Board second/supplementary exam for Class 10 and 12 students will begin on May 7, 2026. The MP Board 10th supplementary Class 10 exams will end on May 19, and the Class 12 MPBSE supply exams will last until May 25, as per various media reports. All exams will be administered in a single shift from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at designated centers throughout the state.
MP Board Supplementary 2026: General Exam Schedule
The MP Board has released the official timetable for Class 10th and Class 12th second main exams.
Class 10 Exams: May 7 to May 19, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon)
Class 12 Exams: May 7 to May 25, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon)
Practical Exams (Class 10 & 12): May 7 to May 25, 2026
MP Board Supplementary 2026: Class 10 Exam Dates
As per the media reports, the following are the Class 10 Supplementary exam dates:
May 7 (Thursday): Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi
May 8 (Friday): Painting, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhavaj, Computer (for Deaf & Dumb/Blind students)
May 9 (Saturday): Urdu
May 11 (Monday): Mathematics (Standard/Basic)
May 12 (Tuesday): NSQF (All Subjects), Artificial Intelligence (AI)
May 13 (Wednesday): Sanskrit
May 14 (Thursday): Social Science
May 16 (Saturday): Science
May 19 (Tuesday): English
MP Board Supplementary 2026: Class 12 Exam Dates
As per the media reports, the following are the Class 12 Supplementary exam dates:
May 7 (Thursday): Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhavaj
May 8 (Friday): Hindi
May 9 (Saturday): Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science & Maths, Useful for Agriculture, Drawing & Painting, Home Management, Nutrition & Textile
May 11 (Monday): NSQF (All Subjects), Physical Education, Artificial Intelligence (AI)
May 12 (Tuesday): Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Milk Trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Elements of Science, History of Indian Art & World Art
May 13 (Wednesday): Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Still Life & Design, Anatomy Physiology & Health
May 14 (Thursday): Agriculture, Home Science (Art Group), Accountancy
May 15 (Friday): Sanskrit
May 16 (Saturday): English
May 18 (Monday): Biology
May 19 (Tuesday): Drawing & Designing
May 20 (Wednesday): Sociology
May 21 (Thursday): Mathematics, Psychology
May 22 (Friday): Informatic Practices
May 23 (Saturday): Urdu, Marathi
May 25 (Monday): Political Science
MP Board Supplementary 2026: Who is Eligible to Apply?
According to the official guidelines:
Students who failed one or more subjects in the main examination must retake them in the second examination.
Students who have passed all subjects but are dissatisfied with their grades can select courses of study to improve their scores while completing the application form.