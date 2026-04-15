MP Board Supplementary 2026 Dates Released; Exams From May 7 To May 25 For Classes 10 & 12

MP Board Supplementary 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, has published comprehensive guidelines for administering the Second Examination 2026 to students in Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary). This new system replaces the conventional supplementary exams with a more organized way for students to improve their scores or pass failed subjects, in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) reforms.

Following the announcement of the main MP Board results in 2026, the application form is anticipated to be made available. Through their schools, students will be able to apply for the MP Board Supplementary exam form.

The MP Board second/supplementary exam for Class 10 and 12 students will begin on May 7, 2026. The MP Board 10th supplementary Class 10 exams will end on May 19, and the Class 12 MPBSE supply exams will last until May 25, as per various media reports. All exams will be administered in a single shift from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at designated centers throughout the state.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) on MPBSE Result 2026, said,



"It is true that the results reflect not just the hard work of the students throughout the year, but also the dedication and support of their families, who stand by them and help them prepare… pic.twitter.com/UMRQlNVhep — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 15, 2026

MP Board Supplementary 2026: General Exam Schedule

The MP Board has released the official timetable for Class 10th and Class 12th second main exams.

Class 10 Exams: May 7 to May 19, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon)

Class 12 Exams: May 7 to May 25, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon)

Practical Exams (Class 10 & 12): May 7 to May 25, 2026

MP Board Supplementary 2026: Class 10 Exam Dates

As per the media reports, the following are the Class 10 Supplementary exam dates:

May 7 (Thursday): Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi

May 8 (Friday): Painting, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhavaj, Computer (for Deaf & Dumb/Blind students)

May 9 (Saturday): Urdu

May 11 (Monday): Mathematics (Standard/Basic)

May 12 (Tuesday): NSQF (All Subjects), Artificial Intelligence (AI)

May 13 (Wednesday): Sanskrit

May 14 (Thursday): Social Science

May 16 (Saturday): Science

May 19 (Tuesday): English

MP Board Supplementary 2026: Class 12 Exam Dates

As per the media reports, the following are the Class 12 Supplementary exam dates:

May 7 (Thursday): Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhavaj

May 8 (Friday): Hindi

May 9 (Saturday): Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science & Maths, Useful for Agriculture, Drawing & Painting, Home Management, Nutrition & Textile

May 11 (Monday): NSQF (All Subjects), Physical Education, Artificial Intelligence (AI)

May 12 (Tuesday): Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Milk Trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Elements of Science, History of Indian Art & World Art

May 13 (Wednesday): Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Still Life & Design, Anatomy Physiology & Health

May 14 (Thursday): Agriculture, Home Science (Art Group), Accountancy

May 15 (Friday): Sanskrit

May 16 (Saturday): English

May 18 (Monday): Biology

May 19 (Tuesday): Drawing & Designing

May 20 (Wednesday): Sociology

May 21 (Thursday): Mathematics, Psychology

May 22 (Friday): Informatic Practices

May 23 (Saturday): Urdu, Marathi

May 25 (Monday): Political Science

MP Board Supplementary 2026: Who is Eligible to Apply?

According to the official guidelines:

Students who failed one or more subjects in the main examination must retake them in the second examination.

Students who have passed all subjects but are dissatisfied with their grades can select courses of study to improve their scores while completing the application form.