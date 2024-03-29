 MP: Youth Consumes Poison After Girlfriend Refuses To Marry Him In Betul
At present, the young man is admitted to Betul District Hospital in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

Friday, March 29, 2024
Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly consumed poisonous substance after his girlfriend rejected his marriage proposal in Betual district of Madhya Pradesh. The matter came to light on Friday. The youth is said to be in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.  

According to information, Sandeep, a resident of  Bhainsdehi police station area of Betul district, was in a love affair with a girl from his village for the last two years. However, there was no communication between them for the last few days, due to unknown reasons. 

On Wednesday, Sandeep crossed paths with the girl at the Phagun fair in the village. He tried to talk to her and kept a marriage proposal forward, but the girl refused to do so. Angered, the young man came home and consumed a poisonous substance late on Wednesday night. 

Soon after the consumption, he started to feel nervous and vomit out. When his family asked him the reason, he revealed the truth. He was then taken to Bhainsdehi Community Health Center immediately in a critical condition and admitted by his relatives.

After first aid, the Community Health Center referred him to Betul District Hospital on Thursday afternoon. At present, the young man is admitted to District Hospital Betul in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.





