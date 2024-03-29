Madhya Pradesh: Crime Branch Confiscates ₹25 Lakh Cash From Car In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of crime branch and Flying Squad and Surveillance Team (FST) confiscated Rs 25 lakh cash from a car in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Thursday night, a police official said.

The teams were checking vehicles near an overbridge located in the Account General office area, city centre in the district after the implementation of the model code of conduct in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The man, who was carrying the amount, has been identified as Hari Krishna Singhal, a resident of Murar locality, Gwalior and claimed himself a businessman, the police added.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP, Crime Branch) Ayush Gupta said, "After the implementation of the model code of conduct in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there is an instruction that if anyone carries cash above Rs 50,000 without any valid document, it has to be confiscated. A checking for the same was going on near an overbridge located at the AG office area in the city jointly by the FST team and the Crime Branch team." "During the checking on Thursday night, the team recovered Rs 25 lakh cash from a car and when asked the person carrying the amount for documents in this regard, he failed to provide valid documents for it. As a result of which, the team has confiscated the amount. This seized amount will be further handed over to a committee in the Collectorate and further action into the matter will be initiated by them," ASP Gupta added.

Notably, the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.