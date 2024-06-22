 MP: Work Like RSS, No Outcome Through Demonstration, Digvijaya Tells Congmen
Calls on rightwing outfits to raise NEET paper leak case as most of affected students are Hindus

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 01:09 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): RSS received praise from unexpected quarters- former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. The Senior Congress leader showering praises on the right-wing outfit asked the Congress leaders to adopt the working of RSS. He also asked the party workers to reach out to people as RSS does and interact with them as there was 'no outcome of demonstration and agitation'.

'Play the mind game, as RSS plays, they visit houses, meet people and then put their ideology in the minds of people. You people shall also visit the houses of those students who failed to qualify the exam and tell them about the injustice meted to them,' said the Congress leader while speaking during a protest staged by Congress workers here on Friday.

The Congress had staged a protest at Roshanpura Chowk over discrepancies in NEET and NET examinations and demanded justice for affected students.

'I know RSS better than RSS, they also come to my house and praise me, I offer them tea and bid them goodbye. I donít fall into the trap of RSS,' said Singh.

'Lakhs of children are affected due to irregularities and NEET paper leak and most of them are Hindus. RSS and Bajrang Dal should also come forward to raise this issue because it is an anti-national act,' the former CM said.

Launching an attack on National Testing Agency (NTA) chairman Pradeep Kumar Joshi, the Congress leader claimed that whenever he served as chairman of any recruiting or entrance test, issues like paper leak have surfaced.

Jitu Patwari said Congress will continue to keep raising voice against scams, irregularities and paper leaks until the government takes strict action. "Madhya Pradesh witnessed the Vyapam scam under the BJP government and now the entire country is seeing another scam in the NEET exam," said Patwari.

