 MP: BJP Workers Protest After FIR Filed By Electricity Department In Jabalpur, Alleging Mistreatment Of Official
MP: BJP Workers Protest After FIR Filed By Electricity Department In Jabalpur, Alleging Mistreatment Of Official

They had alleged mistreatment of electricity consumers by officials of the electricity department, which led to vandalism.

Updated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP workers staged a protest outside the Jabalpur electricity department office on Thursday, a day after a senior officer, Imran Khan, was accused of misconduct. Just a day earlier, BJP leaders and workers had caused commotion at the electricity department office. Following which the electricity department filed complaint against the BJP workers.

They had alleged mistreatment of electricity consumers by officials of the electricity department, which led to vandalism. Following which, a complaint from the electricity department officials led to the registration of an FIR at the Kotwali police station.

The incident unfolded when Khan allegedly engaged in a heated argument with public over billing issues on Tuesday, prompting outrage and leading to a formal complaint against him.

In a video circulated from the office premises, agitated individuals were seen throwing chairs and raising their voices against Khan. Reports suggest he used derogatory language and issued threats during the confrontation.

Angered by the FIRs, BJP leaders protested with slogans in front of the police station. They insisted on meeting the Police Superintendent to address their grievances.

After a two-hour protest, the matter was resolved through discussions with police officials.

