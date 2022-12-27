MP Women politicians court controversies: Some are angry, a few issue controversial statements

Madhya Pradesh tourism minister Usha Thakur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women politicians in the state always court controversies either by displaying their anger or by issuing controversial statements. Member of Parliament from Bhopal Pragya Thakur’s statement that every house should keep knives ready has again kicked up dust.

Two days before Pragya Thakur’s remark, Culture Minister Usha Thakur urged the people to take arms licence. The statements made by these two BJP leaders indicate that they are instigating a particular section of people. Both these women politicians make such statements as raise controversies.

Pragya had kicked up a debate across the country by calling Nathuram Godse a patriot. Not only that, she always makes such statements as are against a particular community.

Thakur is no exception. She hogs media headlines either by talking about imposing a ban on Madrasas or by issuing statements about banning the entry of some particular people in Garba.

Among the women politicians in the state, former chief minister Uma Bharti and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia are known for their anger. They have kicked up a lot of controversies only because of their annoyance.

Uma Bharti’s threat to the government to launch an agitation against sale of liquor has become a problem for the BJP government.

Former Amirti Devi is also in the habit of raising controversies by making statements. The BJP is worried about their statements.

The organisation has warned them several times against issuing any such statements that cause embarrassment to the party or to the government, but those warnings have fallen on deaf ears.