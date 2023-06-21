MP: Woman Jumps Into Well With 2 Sons, All 3 Die

Representative Image

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A woman jumped into a well along with her two children in Mudi village limits Kotwali police station in the district on Wednesday morning. All three have died in this incident.

According to the local reports, the body was seen floating in the well by a cowherd of the village, after which sensation spread in the entire village. The information of the incident was given to the Kotwali police, after which the police reached the spot, got the bodies of all three out of the well and sent them for postmortem.

According to the villagers, the woman is a resident of the village itself and is identified as 32-year-old Pramila Kushwaha wife of Omkar Kushwaha, a resident of Mudi village. The bodies of two children found with her, who are three-year-old Siddharth Kushwaha and nine-year-old Shreyansh Kushwaha. The villagers informed the relatives of the deceased woman and the police.

Family members reached the spot

When the villagers saw the dead body of the village woman in the well, they informed their relatives, after which the woman's father-in-law Rajkumar Kushwaha and other family members reached the spot and identified the body. The police established a morgue and sent the body for postmortem.

In the preliminary investigation of the police, this case of suicide has come to the fore. According to information, the woman used to have disputes with her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law every day. The reason for the suicide is still unknown.

Sidhi SP said that the dead bodies of all three have been found in a well built near the village, after which the police are probing the whole incident.