MP: 'Will they remove Rajput history now?'Congress MP Vivek Tankha hits out after NCERT drops mention of India's first education minister Maulana Azad from Class 11 book

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A few days after NCERT dropped mention of India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad from class 11th political science book, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former Advocate General Vivek Tankha hit out at government, alleging manipulation of history.

"Mughal history is deleted after 100 years, will Rajputs be the next target?", he said, citing battle of Haldighati fought between Mewar forces and Mughals.

“Everyone should have the knowledge of history." Tankha added.

Tankha was speaking to media in Gwalior

Tankha on UP's encounter model

Responding to the question of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's model and the encounter of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and shooter Ghulam, Vivek Tankha said that only the public will tell which model will work.

On the issue of politics over sages and saints in Madhya Pradesh, the Rajya Sabha MP said that sages and saints should be treated with respect.

He further added, “We respect them but BJP does propaganda. We do not support propaganda.”

'BJP is late by 20 years to play politics on Ambedkar'

Commenting on the Ambedkar Mahakumbh to be held in Gwalior on April 16, Tankha said, “The BJP is running late late by 20 years and Congress will get full opportunity of anti-incumbency of these two decaded. Ambedkar was the architect of our constitution, my icon. But BJP is late in doing politics on this issue.”

Offers his Rajya Sabha seat to Rahul

Tankha has offered his Rajya Sabha seat to Rahul Gandhi after his disqualification from Lok Sabha. When asked about this proposal, he said that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have given him a second chance and he will consider himself fortunate if they accept his offer.