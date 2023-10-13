MP: West Central Railway Organises Mock Drill To Prevent Railway Accidents In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): To prevent railway accidents and to understand the working style of railway employees, a big mock drill was organised by West Central Railway at Bhedaghat station of Jabalpur.

In this mock drill, a passenger train became a victim of an accident, after which all the railway employees were arrested. After which the Railway Relief Rescue Team along with all the senior officials of the Railways reached the spot. The injured passengers trapped in the railway coaches were taken out by cutting the railway bogie and were treated by the senior doctors of the Railway Hospital present on the spot.

During the rescue operation that lasted for about three hours, SDRF and railway employees showed hard work and saved the lives of many passengers.

Notably, West Central Railway conducts such a mock drill once a year at different stations of Jabalpur division. But this time, district administration officials were also present on the spot.

Mock Drill Conducted In Indore on Thursday

To strengthen the security system, the police held a fictitious modeling on Thursday at C-21 Mall in Indore. Under the direction of DCP Hanshraj Singh (Intelligence and Security), the police examined their security system in light of approaching festivals.

What is Mock Drill?

In a "mock drill," participants rehearse how to react in the case of an emergency or disaster. Mock drills are carried out worldwide for the purpose of safety at schools, colleges, hospitals, housing, industries, and organizations. Mock drills are a kind of training exercise designed to determine the readiness of an organization and identify areas of concern.

