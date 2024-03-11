MP Weather Updates: Mercury Nears 35°C Mark In Bhopal, Jabalpur; Temperature May Again Drop In Coming Days

MP Weather Updates: Mercury Crosses 34°C In Bhopal, Jabalpur | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heat is intensifying in the nation's central state Madhya Pradesh with every passing day of March. A further elevation in mercury recordings by 2 to 4 degrees are expected on Monday and Tuesday as well before activation of another Western Disturbance.

According to the Meteorological Center Bhopal, winds are blowing towards the east right now, therefore the effect of heat has increased in the state.

However, from March 12, the next Western Disturbance is becoming active in the country. The new system is expected to affect Madhya Pradesh also. This may cause the day temperature to drop by 2 to 3 degrees. However before this, the mercury will remain elevated by 2 to 4 degrees.

Temperature expected on Monday

Mercury crosses 34 degrees In Bhopal, Jabalpur

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature in Bhopal started increasing from Saturday. It was recorded at 34.5 degrees on Sunday. The night temperature has also increased by 1.1 degrees.

On the other hand, there was intense heat in Jabalpur on Sunday. The temperature was recorded at 34 degrees after increasing by 3 degrees in a single day.

Temperature in eastern districts below 30 degrees

The mercury has crossed 29 degrees in Rewa, Naugaon and Pachmarhi of the state. On Sunday, 29.2 degrees were recorded in Rewa, 29.3 degrees in Nagaon and 29.8 degrees in Pachmarhi.

Also, the temperature remained below 33 degrees in Sidhi, Khajuraho, Satna, Tikamgarh, Malajkhand, Shivpuri, Shajapur, Guna.

Whereas, the mercury was recorded above 34 degrees in Chhindwara, Sagar, Dhar, Umaria, Seoni, Khandwa, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Betul, Narsinghpur, Damoh and Mandla.