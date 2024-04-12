MP Weather Updates: Rain Alert In 25 Districts Including Guna, Shivpuri & Others; Similar Weather Forcast For Next 4 Days | Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has been experiencing rail and hail since the second week of April. The change in weather has brought relief to the denizens against scorching heat but on the other hand, has also raised concerns for farmers.

Similar weather is forecast to prevail on Friday as well as for the next four days. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in 25 districts of the state including Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar in the afternoon.

Also, moderate storm (wind speed up to 50 kmph) with lightning is expected in Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar. There is a possibility of light rain with lightning in Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sagar, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Sheopur Kalan, Gwalior, Neemuch.

By evening, there may be rain in Orchha, Chhatarpur, Betul, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Katni, Sidhi, Shahdol and Umaria districts of Niwari. At the same time, the period of storm, rain and hail may continue for the next 4 days.

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Divya E. Surendran, 'Cause of the rain is western disturbance, cyclonic circulation and a trough line making a strong system of rain and hail above the state. Also, another western disturbance is set to get activated and its effect will be seen sooner in the state.

Earlier, there was heavy rain with thunder and lightning in Bhopal late Thursday night. It also rained in many districts including Ratlam, Sagar, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Vidisha.

Weather condition for next 4 days

Light Rain: On April 12th, there will be light rain across various districts including Bhopal, Vidisha, Rajgarh, and others, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Orange Alert: An orange alert has been issued for several districts indicating the possibility of rain, hail, and storms with wind speeds of 40 to 50 Km/h.

Red Alert: Red alert is in effect for Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna with expected wind speeds exceeding 60 Km/h.

Orange Alert: April 13th will see light rain in some areas, with an orange alert for hail, rain, and storms in certain districts like Vidisha, Raisen, Chhindwara, Damoh, and Sagar.

Yellow Alerts: April 14th and 15th have yellow alerts in place for various districts, indicating the potential for adverse weather conditions including rain and storms, particularly in central and eastern parts of the region.