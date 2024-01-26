MP Weather Updates: Drizzle Likely In 24 Hours; January To End With Extreme Cold

MP Weather Updates: Gwalior-Chhatarpur The Coldest, Severe Cold To Start In January End | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Low temperatures persist in central India due to the cold winds coming from North India. Gwalior-Chhatarpur districts are constantly shivering and have been the coldest areas of MP for a long time as the northern winds come directly to these districts. Khandwa-Khargone region is also considerably cold.

Meteorologists have predicted a change in weather in the next 24 hours. Due to Western Disturbance, light drizzle may also occur at some places. Severe cold is expected again in the last days of January.

Temperature expected on Friday

Meteorological Center Bhopal has predicted that Friday will be cold in Khargone and Khandwa. At the same time, cold wave may prevail in Chhatarpur and Niwari districts. Moderate to dense fog may occur in many districts including Gwalior, Shivpuri, Niwari. Due to this, people have been advised to drive vehicles carefully.

Except Narmadapuram (11.2°) and Narsinghpur (11°), the minimum temperature in all the cities of the state on Thursday night was 10° or below. Pachmarhi had the coldest night with a temperature of 3.8°.

List of coldest cities in MP

Apart from Gwalior, the cities in MP with lowest temperatures are Kalyanpur of Shahdol (1.7), BIjawar of Chhatarpur (2.5), Pachmarhi of Narmadapuram (3), Piparsama of Shivpuri (3.1) and Auvri of Ashoknagar (3.3).