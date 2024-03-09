 MP Weather Update: March Towards Summer; Easterly Winds Likely To Push Mercury Beyond 33°C Next Week
According to the Meteorological Department, there will be an increase in mercury after March 10. On March 11-12, the day temperature may reach beyond 33 degrees.

Saturday, March 09, 2024
MP Weather Update: Eastern Winds To Rise Mercury Beyond 33°C From March 12

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is witnessing an increase in the effect of heat in Madhya Pradesh. The direction of wind has also changed from north to east. Skies are also clear due to which direct heat is reaching the surface. 

According to Meteorological Center Bhopal, “At present, easterly winds have started blowing in the lower level of the troposphere in the state. Due to which the effect of heat has increased in the state. The temperature will remain like this for the next two days. Then there may be an increase of 2 to 4 degrees.”

Heat intensity to elevate next week

There will be intense heat in Bhopal till March 12. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be an increase in mercury after March 10. On March 11-12, the day temperature may reach beyond 33 degrees. At the same time, the temperature can reach 19 to 20 degrees at night. Earlier on Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.2 degrees.

On Friday, the mercury crossed 34 degrees in two cities, Ratlam and Narsinghpur. Narsinghpur had the highest temperature for the second consecutive day. After 2 days i.e. after March 10, the day temperature is expected to increase by 2 to 4 degrees.

Pachmarhi the coldest, Narsinghpur the hottest

Pachmarhi was the coldest on Friday. The day temperature here was recorded at 27 degrees. The temperature in Rewa and Nagaon was less than 29 degrees.

