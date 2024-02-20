 MP Weather Update: Winter Is Over, Spring Knocks Door; Drizzle Likely In Northern MP Amid Mercury Rise
MP Weather Update: Winter Is Over, Spring Knocks Door; Drizzle Likely In Northern MP Amid Mercury Rise

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather is expected to change over the next 3 days in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh. Rain is forecasted for February 20, 21, and 22, with a chance of hail on one of those days. Other parts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain, will remain clear.

Before this change, on Monday, the temperature soared above 30 degrees Celsius in 36 cities including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, and Jabalpur.

On Monday, Damoh, Tikamgarh, and Khajuraho recorded temperatures exceeding 34 degrees Celsius for the first time this February, with Khajuraho being the hottest at 34.4 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi registered the lowest temperature at 27.8 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal saw a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days, while Indore recorded 31.4 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 32.4 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur 32 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain 32 degrees Celsius.

Dr. Ved Prakash Singh, Senior Scientist at IMD Bhopal, explained that two western disturbances became active recently, resulting in the formation of cyclonic winds. Additionally, a jet stream with speeds ranging from 280 to 290 km/hour is active over Northern India. Although the impact of the jet stream in the state is minimal, the presence of western disturbances will continue to bring rain.

Expected Rainfall:

February 20: Light rain is possible in districts of Gwalior-Chambal including Shivpuri, Morena, Bhind, and Datia.

February 21: Small hailstorms may occur in some areas of Bhind and Morena districts. Light rain is also expected in Datia, Gwalior, and Bhind-Morena regions.

February 22: The system is expected to weaken, but cloud cover will persist. Showers are possible in Bhind, Gwalior-Datia districts.

Remaining parts of the state will experience clear weather, with temperatures rising. Bhopal could reach 32 degrees Celsius during the day, dropping to 28-29 degrees Celsius on February 21-22. Indore will also remain warm.

