MP Weather Update: Temperature Drops In Bhopal, Indore After Rain; Clear Sky Till March 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the end of hailstorm, rain and storm, a drop in day and night temperature was seen in the cities of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Similar weather will continue on Tuesday as well. Western Disturbance is also becoming active at night, but there is no forecast of rain. According to meteorologists, the weather will remain clear till March 10.

From March 1 to 3, there was light rain in the entire state and heavy rain in some places. Hail also fell in more than 35 districts and the speed of the storm reached 74Km per hour. The weather changed in many districts including Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Datia, Raisen, Vidisha, Narmadapuram. On Monday also there was light rain in Malajkhand of Balaghat. At the same time, the day temperature dropped in many cities.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhopal, at present the trough line is passing from eastern Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu via Vidarbha. Due to this, the weather in the state is also cold. Western disturbance is expected to become active from the night of March 5. However, it will have little impact in the state.

Day temperature dropped in 22 districts

Earlier on Monday, the day temperature dropped by up to 2 degrees in 22 districts of the state including Bhopal and Indore. The mercury in Dhar dropped by 2.7 degrees to 28.9 degrees. The mercury dropped by 3 degrees in Khajuraho, while it fell by 2.2 degrees in Mandla, 1 degree in Damoh, 2 degrees in Sidhi, 1.5 degrees in Malajkhand and 1.6 degrees in Jabalpur.

Talking about big cities, the temperature in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain was less than 30 degrees. The temperature was 27.3 degrees in Bhopal, 27.2 degrees in Indore, 25.7 degrees in Gwalior, 28.4 degrees in Jabalpur and 27.7 degrees in Ujjain.

Shivpuri was the coldest in the state. The temperature here was recorded at 25 degrees.