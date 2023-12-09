MP Weather Update: Temperature Drops By 2° Celsius After Clouds Clear From Skies, Moisture Present in Atmosphere To Cause Rain From Dec 11 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The clouds induced by cyclone Michaung have been cleared from Madhya Pradesh skies. Due to the clear skies, the effect of cold has been increased in the state. A dense fog and chilly morning was witnessed by many districts on Saturday morning. However, some districts saw a bright sun also.

In most cities the day temperature has fallen below 25 degrees and the night temperature has fallen below 14 degrees. A cold weather is expected on Sunday also. After this, there is a possibility of rain due to Western Disturbance on December 11 and December 12.

Michaung leaves moisture in atmosphere

According to senior meteorologist HS Pandey, cyclone 'Michaung' has weakened, but moisture is still present in the atmosphere. On the other hand, the direction of the winds has changed towards the north. After two days, due to Western Disturbance, the weather will change once again in the state and there are chances of light drizzle.

Pachmarhi the coldest

Pachmarhi night was the coldest in Madhya Pradesh. The minimum temperature recorded here was 10 degrees. It was recorded at 11.3 degrees in Umaria, 12 in Gwalior, 12.1 in Chhindwara, 12.3 in Sagar and 12.4 degrees in Rewa. The highest temperature in Narsinghpur was 17 degrees.

Temperature in other districts

On Friday, the day temperature in Seoni of the state was 20.4 degrees. 24 degrees in Tikamgarh, 24.6 degrees in Sidhi, 22.9 degrees in Malanjkhand, 26.4 degrees in Umaria, 25 degrees in Sagar, 24.4 degrees in Rewa, 23.4 degrees in Narsinghpur, 24.4 degrees in Mandla, 25.6 degrees in Khajuraho, 24.5 degrees in Chhindwara, Damoh recorded 26.2 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, it was 24.2 degrees in Betul, 24.2 degrees in Dhar, 26.4 degrees in Guna, 26.8 degrees in Narmadapuram, 26.1 degrees in Khandwa, 26.2 degrees in Khargone, 20.4 degrees in Pachmarhi, 23.2 degrees in Raisen, 27 degrees in Ratlam, 24.2 degrees in Shivpuri. The temperature was degrees.

Temperature 24 hours ago

Earlier, on Friday, a drop in day temperature was seen in many areas. The temperature was 25.8 degrees in Bhopal, 26.3 degrees in Gwalior, 25.6 degrees in Indore, 27.5 degrees in Ujjain and 26.7 degrees in Jabalpur. Dew fell in Bhopal, Raisen and Vidisha. Visibility also reduced in Shajapur due to fog. Cold winds blew.