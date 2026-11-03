MP Weather Update: Storm Murasu To Bring Rain In 23 Districts, Alert Issued For November 4 And 5, Clear Weather On Dhanteras | FPJ

Dhanteras Weather Forecast: The impact of storm Murasu in Madhya Pradesh is expected to continue for three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert in Madhya Pradesh for Tuesday, covering 23 districts, including Jabalpur. Thunderstorms and rain are expected in these areas, with wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 km/h.

According to the IMD Bhopal weather update, weather conditions may change over the next 24 hours in Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Jabalpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Maihar, Sidhi, Mauganj and Singrauli.

These districts may experience thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall and strong winds.

Meanwhile, the weather is expected to remain clear and sunny in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Rewa, Satna, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Rain Alert On November 4 And 5, Weather Likely To Clear Before Dhanteras

The MP weather forecast for November 4 and 5 indicates that rainfall may continue in parts of the state. However, the weather is expected to clear by November 6, coinciding with Dhanteras.

This means people are likely to get clear weather for festive shopping, with little chance of rain on Dhanteras.

Madhya Pradesh Temperature Update: Day And Night Temperatures Below Normal

Along with changing weather conditions, temperatures across Madhya Pradesh have also remained below normal. Both day and night temperatures are currently 1 to 3 degrees below the seasonal average.

According to the IMD's forecast, maximum temperatures in the Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Gwalior, Rewa, Jabalpur and Sagar divisions are 1.7 to 2.7 degrees below normal.

Similarly, minimum temperatures in the Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Chambal, Rewa and Sagar divisions are 1.8 to 3 degrees below normal.

The lowest temperature last night was recorded in Girwar, Shajapur, at 14.6°C. Damoh recorded 14.8°C, while Bhopal recorded 15°C. Pachmarhi recorded 15.4°C and Karondi in Katni recorded 15.6°C.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures across the state are hovering around 32°C.