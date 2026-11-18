MP Weather Update: Storm Akwan To Bring Rain, Thunderstorms On Nov 20–21; Temperature Drops Below 10°C, Shahdol Records 9.9°C |

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: The state is expected to feel the impact of Cyclone Akwan developed in the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, has issued a Madhya Pradesh weather alert for thunderstorms and rain in the Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Narmadapuram and Indore divisions on November 20 and 21.

The IMD rain alert in MP is expected to be stronger on November 21. A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Balaghat and Dindori districts. These areas could receive 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain within 24 hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and strong winds are also expected in Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Mandla, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Khargone. Wind speeds could reach 40–50 km/h.

On November 20, light rainfall is likely in Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Seoni and Balaghat. Before the weather system becomes active, cloudy conditions are expected across several parts of the state.

Bhopal Weather: Cloudy Skies And Haze Continue

Bhopal weather has remained cloudy for the past two days, with some haze also reported. The changing weather conditions are likely to continue ahead of the expected rainfall.

Meanwhile, cold weather in Madhya Pradesh has intensified, with several places recording minimum temperatures below 15°C. Kalyanpur in Shahdol was the coldest location, recording a minimum temperature of 9.9°C.

Karaundi in Katni recorded 10.9°C, followed by Damoh at 12°C, Nowgong at 12.2°C, Umaria at 13.1°C and Pachmarhi at 13.2°C. Chhindwara and Jabalpur recorded 13.6°C each.

Bhopal, Khajuraho and Gwalior recorded minimum temperatures of around 13.18°C. Mandla recorded 14°C, while Satna and Sidhi recorded 14.2°C each. Betul recorded 14.3°C and Malajkhand 14.4°C on the night of November 16–17.

Cold Wave Conditions Likely To Intensify

The temperature drop in Madhya Pradesh is being linked to snowfall in northern India. Reports indicate snowfall in several areas of Kashmir and Uttarakhand, bringing colder conditions to the state.

The MP weather forecast suggests that cold conditions may become more intense as the weather system moves forward.

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