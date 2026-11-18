Bhopal Adampur Landfill Cleanup Gets Supreme Court Praise As BMC Processes 2.64 Lakh Tonnes Of Legacy Waste | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During a hearing regarding Adampur processing site, managed by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the efforts made and the evidence presented so far.

The apex court commended BMC for its rapid progress and the correct direction of its initiatives, while also expressing satisfaction with the action plan developed to achieve processing targets.

This appreciation from Supreme Court is a direct result of the accelerated processing pace, driven by the strict monitoring and weekly reviews conducted by municipal commissioner Ramprakash Ahirwar.

During his weekly inspections of Adampur dump site, Ahirwar had directed deployment of additional machinery to double up the speed of waste processing. Following the directives, the processing capacity at Adampur site has increased and till date, 264,577 tonnes of legacy waste have been processed.

The municipal commissioner is monitoring and conducting daily reviews of the refuse-derived fuel disposal capacity. High-capacity shredders, along with Detox, Verge and Multideck machinery, have been installed for waste processing.

These operations are being maintained at a steady pace, ensuring that the remediation of Adampur dump site will be completed within the stipulated time frame.

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