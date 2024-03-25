MP Weather Update: Rising Temperatures Signal Hot Days Ahead

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the spell of rain, temperatures have started rising in Madhya Pradesh. On Sunday, the daytime temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Damoh for the first time, while it ranged between 38-39 degrees Celsius in cities like Ratlam, Sagar, Narmadapuram, and Tikamgarh among others. Nights have also become warmer.

In cities like Bhopal, Indore, Sagar, and Narmadapuram, Tikamgarh, the mercury has risen to 21-22 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecast the activation of two Western Disturbances on the nights of March 26 and March 29. While their impact in the state might not be significant, clouds could make an appearance.

Many cities are expected to surpass 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Senior meteorologist Divya E. Surendran said that currently, there is no system in place, hence the increasing heat. In the next few days, temperatures could exceed 40 degrees Celsius in several cities.

In Bhopal, temperatures are expected to range between 38-39 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature could reach 20 degrees Celsius. Damoh and Tikamgarh are the hottest, with Damoh recording 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this season. Khargone, Khajuraho, Khandwa, Ratlam, Mandla, Guna, Sagar, and Narmadapuram have seen temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius or higher.

In major cities, temperatures are as follows: Bhopal 36.9 degrees Celsius, Indore 36.4 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 37.2 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur 37.6 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain 36.5 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Pachmarhi at 32 degrees Celsius, similar to Shivpuri.