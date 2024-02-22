MP Weather Update: Rains Pull Down Day Temperature In Gwalior-Chambal

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The impact of Western Disturbance and Cyclonic Circulation System will continue in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday as well. Clouds will linger over the Gwalior, Chambal, and Rewa regions, with the possibility of light rain. Earlier on Wednesday, light rain occurred in several cities including Gwalior and Shivpuri.

Due to the clouds in Gwalior, the daytime temperature dropped by 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

A decrease in daytime temperatures was observed in various cities on Thursday, including Raisen, Betul, Bhopal, Dhar, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Khargone, Pachmarhi, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Ujjain, Damoh, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Naugaon, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, Tikamgarh, and Umaria. A further decrease of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures is expected on Thursday.

The weather change in Madhya Pradesh is attributed to the influence of the Western Disturbance and Cyclonic Circulation System. According to scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal, the south-westerly winds are bringing moisture from the Arabian Sea towards northern Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, the maximum speed of jet stream winds in India is up to 330 kilometers per hour, contributing to a decrease in temperatures in the region.

Weather conditions will continue to change in the following districts: Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli.

Thunder and lightning, along with light rain, are expected in Bhind, Datia, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli districts.

Cloudy conditions are expected to persist in Bhopal on February 25, with temperatures remaining around 30.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The weather may bring clouds on February 25.